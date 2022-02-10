VIDEO: Randy Mazey previews 2022 WVU baseball season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. - According to a Facebook post by the City of Buckhannon, a vacant structure erupted into flames on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the post, the Buckhannon Fire Department responded to the fire near Main Street and Zeno Street in Buckhannon at approximately 4:15 p.m. Other departments also responded, including the Adrian VFD, Warren District VFD, Washington District VFD.