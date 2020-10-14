VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to two-game stint against TCU

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Harrison County YMCA hosts food giveaway
Restaurant Road Trip: MonValley Vineyard’s
Video
WVU expert weighs in on who benefited most from the gubernatorial debate
Video
Pierpont Community and Technical College students restore WWII aircraft
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Harrison County YMCA hosts food giveaway
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: MonValley Vineyard’s
Video
WVU expert weighs in on who benefited most from the gubernatorial debate
Video
Pierpont Community and Technical College students restore WWII aircraft
Video
United Way of Harrison County to host Shop, Dine, and Donate campaign
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
W.Va. Kids Count releases 2020 database book
Video
Barbour County students protest virtual learning method
Video
Harrison County Nursing Home walks to cure Alzheimer’s Disease
Video
Main Street Fairmont continues clean-up initiative
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to two-game stint against TCU
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 14, 2020 / 06:51 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2020 / 06:58 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
“Habits” lead to decreased playing time for WVU receiver Sam Brown
Video
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to two-game stint against TCU
Video
Division I Council introduces transfer exception proposal
VIDEO: Izzo-Brown says Friday clash with Baylor will be a “hard-fought game”
Video
NCAA grants eligibility relief to winter sport athletes
WVU rifle to host NCAA Championships in 2025
West Virginia men’s hoops to open season vs. Texas A&M in Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Video
Kansas at West Virginia: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more
Video
VIDEO: Co-DCs Lesley, Addae preview Kansas clash
Video
VIDEO: Mike Brown discusses move from JUCO to the Big 12
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
First flakes on Friday?
Video
Woman charged for her role in embezzling more than $150,000 from WEPCO Credit Union members’ accounts in Preston County
DHHR confirms 263 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Wednesday
WV Gov. Justice compares those not wearing masks to flat-earthers, touts importance of testing
Video
4 Fairmont residents charged in July 18 boating incident which caused 22-year-old man to lose his leg
Video
“Habits” lead to decreased playing time for WVU receiver Sam Brown
Video
Vehicle crash shuts down both northbound I-79 lanes in Monongalia County
Restaurant Road Trip: MonValley Vineyard’s
Video
WV DHHR confirms 274 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Tuesday; active case total rises above 4,600
These states are voting on marijuana legalization in 2020