VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to two-game stint against TCU

Sam Brown showed promise as soon as he took the field in the Old Gold and Blue. The freshman receiver made his first career start on Sept. 12 vs. Eastern Kentucky and finished with four catches for 43 yards and was an early target for Jarret Doege.

He has yet to see game action since, however. After the loss at Oklahoma State, head coach Neal Brown was asked about Sam Brown’s absence from the field. He said it was a coach's decision.