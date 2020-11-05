VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to WVU’s back-to-back with Iowa State

Ohio State will reportedly not be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, citing concerns regarding COVID-19 as well as new travel restrictions imposed by the Buckeye State.

First reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Ohio State noted a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio as part of the decision. Additionally, a new travel advisory requires anyone returning to Ohio from a state with a 15-percent positivity rate or higher to quarantine for 14 days. South Dakota is one of seven states on that list with a rate of 51 percent.