VIDEO: Sean Covich previews 2020 fall golf slate

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
DOH maintenance crews in a push to completed patching and ditching work
Video
Marion County Health Department holds COVID-19 testing at Palatine Park
Video
WVWC earns national recognition on multiple lists
Video
Trinity Christian School in Morgantown working on reopening plan
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
DOH maintenance crews in a push to completed patching and ditching work
Video
Top Stories
Marion County Health Department holds COVID-19 testing at Palatine Park
Video
WVWC earns national recognition on multiple lists
Video
Trinity Christian School in Morgantown working on reopening plan
Harrison County Courthouse closing some services due to coronavirus case
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Humpday Deals
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Video
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”
Video
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Video
‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ mural coming to downtown Fairmont
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Sean Covich previews 2020 fall golf slate
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 24, 2020 / 11:58 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2020 / 11:58 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Women’s soccer prepared for top-10 matchup with Oklahoma State on Friday
Video
Mountaineers prep for multiple offenses as OSU QB Sanders’s status remains unknown
Video
VIDEO: Sean Covich previews 2020 fall golf slate
Video
After OSU defense shows out vs. Tulsa, Gundy wants more from his offense for West Virginia
Video
WVU volleyball opens 2020 slate at Texas Tech
West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more
Video
Neal Brown named honorary head coach of AFCA Good Works Team
OC Parker: “We’ve gotta win the explosive play battle” vs. Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Doege knows the gameplan for Oklahoma State
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Jury finds Barbour County woman guilty of second-degree murder
Video
Harrison County Courthouse closing some services due to coronavirus case
Man charged after pursuit through Tunnelton
UPDATE: 1 man dead following shooting incident in Morgantown; Police have identified suspect
WV DHHR confirms 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Wednesday; no counties listed as ‘red’ in color-coded map
Cash reward for information on man in connection to Jan. accident in Philadelphia causing WVU student’s death
UPDATE: Deputies release identity of body found in Trope Hill area of Monongalia Co.
Elkins man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
Elkins Council to discuss changes to city government
Video
UPDATE: 1 person charged after shooting incident in Elkins
Video