VIDEO: Sean Covich previews 2020 fall golf slate

The No. 4-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to the road for a top-10 matchup at No. 6 Oklahoma State on Friday, Sept. 25. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow along with all the action with the match’s live stream, courtesy of Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Additionally, live stats are provided by okstate.com.