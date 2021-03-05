VIDEO: Shane Lyons joins GBN to talk Bob Huggins, winter sport success

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team (1-0-0, 0-0-0 MAC) opens its home slate on Saturday, March 6, hosting Northern Illinois to begin Mid-American Conference play. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, is set for noon ET.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will operate at 25% capacity for the spring 2021 home season. For the overall safety of all those in attendance, facemasks will be required of all spectators and should be worn at all times.