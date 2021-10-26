VIDEO: Stills, Woods, Doege turn heads to Iowa State

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. -- On Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m., Upshur County school officials, transportation personnel, and Buckhannon Fire Department (BFD) will celebrate the donation of a retired school bus to the BFD.

Based on West Virginia Department of Education guidelines, the bus has reached the end of its life span, hence it will be donated for educational purposes by the emergency service providers to train for a school bus extrication event.