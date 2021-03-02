VIDEO: Stratford “delighted” with season-opening victory, looks ahead to MAC opener

The elusive matchup between West Virginia and Baylor has been nearly two months in the making, but it will finally go down in Morgantown on Tuesday. The contest tips off at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The sixth-ranked Mountaineers (17-6, 10-4 Big 12) finally get their shot at the No. 2 Bears (18-1, 10-1 Big 12) after three postponements this season -- each time the game was pushed back, however, the stakes seemingly got more inflated. Now, they couldn't be higher for West Virginia as it climbs the national rankings and is eyeing a first-round bye -- or even a one-seed -- in the Big 12 Tournament.