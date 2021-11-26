VIDEO: Stratford looks ahead to NCAA Sweet Sixteen vs. No. 6 Tulsa

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Multiple crews on scene at Wallace residence fire
Charleston’s Manna Meal serves up a Thanksgiving feast
Video
WVU Medicine experts: tips to stay healthy this winter season
12 Best WV YouTube videos: Thanksgiving 2021 edition
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Multiple crews on scene at Wallace residence fire
Top Stories
WVU Medicine experts: tips to stay healthy this winter season
12 Best WV YouTube videos: Thanksgiving 2021 edition
Stillwaters Restaurant hosts Thanksgiving dinner at The Stonewall Resort
Video
3rd annual Gobble Gallop at Jackson’s Mill has people running before Thanksgiving dinner
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
Weather Video
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
Messy Thanksgiving weekend possible
Gallery
Healthcare Hero: Mary Fanning, WVU Medicine Children’s Community Toy Drive
Video
Chestnut Ridge Church holding Winter Coat Drive as part of kindness campaign
5Ks, musicals, fairs & expos: A look into what's happening this weekend
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Stratford looks ahead to NCAA Sweet Sixteen vs. No. 6 Tulsa
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 26, 2021 / 01:03 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 26, 2021 / 01:03 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Stratford looks ahead to NCAA Sweet Sixteen vs. No. 6 Tulsa
Video
(22) WVU women’s hoops force Purdue to commit 24 turnovers in St. Pete Showcase opener
WVU football gets transfer commitment from Clemson RB
Leddie Brown accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
WVU DL Akheem Mesidor finding ways to impact the game beyond the stat sheet
Video
WATCH: Reed Sunahara previews regular-season finale at TCU
Video
What to watch for when WVU hoops takes on Eastern Kentucky
Video
WVU hoops vs. Eastern Kentucky: Tip time, TV/stream info, series history and more
Dixon named Big 12 Swimmer of the Week
No. 22 WVU women’s basketball opens 2021 St. Pete Showcase Thursday
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Healthcare Hero: Mary Fanning, WVU Medicine Children’s Community Toy Drive
Video
WVU hoops vs. Eastern Kentucky: Tip time, TV/stream info, series history and more
Multiple crews on scene at Wallace residence fire
WVU Medicine experts: tips to stay healthy this winter season
12 Best WV YouTube videos: Thanksgiving 2021 edition
Morgantown Police arrest woman on drug charge
WVDOH finds ways to fight rust and extend life of equipment
Where can I watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight?
WBOY Mobile Apps
Environmental groups file suit over Mount Storm Power Station water discharges