VIDEO: Stratford previews Elite Eight matchup with No. 3 Georgetown

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
WV state motto says ‘Mountaineers are always free,’ but are they really?
17-year-old becomes 4th student to die from Michigan school shooting
Video
Missouri hunter harvests rare 16-point antlered doe
Video
Watch live: During historic abortion arguments, conservatives signal changes
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
‘Humans of Morgantown’ introduces itself to city council
Video
Top Stories
Mountaineer Packaging opens in Fairmont
Video
Glenville State College receives over $2 million in higher education grant
Video
Stuffed animals needed for kids in Emergency Department
Video
$250k donation match on Giving Tuesday to support YCF programs
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
Weather Video
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
Messy Thanksgiving weekend possible
Gallery
Healthcare Hero: Mary Fanning, WVU Medicine Children’s Community Toy Drive
Video
Chestnut Ridge Church holding Winter Coat Drive as part of kindness campaign
12 News Weekend Outlook: Nov. 5 – 7
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Stratford previews Elite Eight matchup with No. 3 Georgetown
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 1, 2021 / 12:33 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 1, 2021 / 12:33 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Stratford previews Elite Eight matchup with No. 3 Georgetown
Video
WVU releases 2022 football schedule: rivalry vs. Pitt returns, league play begins early
WVU baseball set to return to PNC Park in 2022
WATCH: Interview with Alonzo Addae, Intern Extraordinaire
Video
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU is “getting a little better” after Bellarmine win
Video
After rocky first half, WVU men’s hoops coasts past Bellarmine at home
Video
FINAL: West Virginia defeats Bellarmine, 74-55
WVU women’s hoops gets first ranked test vs. No. 16 Kentucky
Video
Lynch, Ell headline WVU on All-Big 12 Volleyball Teams
Video
WATCH: Reed Sunahara reacts to WVU volleyball’s historic NCAA Tournament berth
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WVU releases 2022 football schedule: rivalry vs. Pitt returns, league play begins early
COVID cases increase over 1k; active cases rise
Man charged after teen girl discloses incident of sexual abuse taking place at Mon County residence
‘Humans of Morgantown’ introduces itself to city council
Video
How free are West Virginians really?
12 State coalition successfully sue Biden Administration over additional vaccine mandates
Do I need a booster shot for the Omicron variant?
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU is “getting a little better” after Bellarmine win
Video
Photos: Multiple crews respond to Wallace fire
Gallery
Stuffed animals needed for kids in Emergency Department
Video