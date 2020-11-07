VIDEO: Tony Fields says defense executed game plan “to best of our ability”

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed virtual competition against Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7, after two days of action at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

The virtual meet began on Friday, Nov. 6, and continued on Saturday, as the Fighting Irish swam at Rolfs Aquatic Center in South Bend, Indiana, and the Mountaineers swam at the Aquatic Center. Following each session, the two teams compared times to get final results.