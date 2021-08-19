VIDEO: Travis Trickett, Dontae Wright give updates on position groups

WEST UNION, W.Va. -- Thursday marked Doddridge County schools' first day of classes. Students returned to the classroom in full after a shaky 2020-2021 school year due to the pandemic.

When students arrived on campus, they did so with an optional mask policy. At this time, there was no mask mandate implemented for the county as there had been in Marion County earlier this week. According to the board of education, the numbers in Doddridge County did not warrant any action.