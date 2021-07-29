Virginia Tech ticket sales suspended

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) have announced funding to support pregnant and postpartum mothers with substance use disorder in the Mountain State.

On Thursday, Sens. Manchin and Capito announced $900,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). This funding will establish a pilot program in West Virginia to provide treatment for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorder.