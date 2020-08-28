Volleyball’s 2020 slate unveiled

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2020 volleyball schedule.

WVU, as well as the other eight members of the conference, is scheduled to play 16 league matches beginning on Sept. 24 and concluding on Nov. 21. Each program will play eight doubleheaders with competition against the same opponent in consecutive days at the same site. Teams are not permitted to play any non-conference opponents this fall. The team that finishes with the highest winning percentage will be crowned the Big 12 Champion.

“We’re fortunate enough to have this great opportunity to play,” sixth-year coach Reed Sunahara said. “We want our players to be safe, and I believe we have put forth the necessary protocols to do so. Our goal is to get better, and our players want the experience. We’re just looking forward to making the best of this opportunity.”

The Mountaineers are set to take on four conference foes at the WVU Coliseum this fall, starting with a two-match series against Kansas State on Oct. 1-2. WVU also plays host to TCU (Oct. 15-16), Iowa State (Nov. 6-7) and Texas (Nov. 12-13) in Morgantown.

The 2020 season commences in Lubbock, Texas, with the Mountaineers taking on the Red Raiders in back-to-back matches from Sept. 24-25. WVU also will make road trips to Kansas (Oct. 9-10), Baylor (Oct. 29-30) and Oklahoma (Nov. 19-20).

Start times for all 16 of WVU’s matches are to be determined.

WVU Athletics continues to work with University, local and state authorities for the potential plan for fan attendance at the WVU Coliseum, which will be announced at a later date.

