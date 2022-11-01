MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia faced its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday as it squared off with TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium. Although the Mountaineers fell short, there were plenty of individual efforts that kept the squad in the game until the final minutes.

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

Here are this week’s nominees:

RB CJ Donaldson

Key stats: 19 carries, 104 yards, 2 touchdowns

Donaldson earned his first career start as WVU’s running back and took full advantage of the opportunity. The true freshman put up his fourth 100-yard game and punched in two short-yardage touchdowns to put the Mountaineers ahead early in the contest.

WR Sam James

Key stats: 6 catches, 95 yards

James led the Mountaineers in receiving against TCU, putting up a season-high in receiving yards. He has now recorded six catches in two straight games as the Mountaineers are turning to him to find some extra offense.

DL Dante Stills

1 tackle-for-loss, setting WVU’s all-time TFL record

Stills didn’t wow the crowd on the stats sheet on Saturday, but his performance was still one for the history books. His only recorded stat, a tackle-for-loss, officially put him at the top of the program’s all-time tackle-for-loss list.

CB Charles Woods

Key stats: 3 total tackles, first full return after lengthy injury absence

Like Stills, Woods didn’t record the best game of his career, but it was a big step for WVU’s top corner to make his first full start for the squad since his early exit against Pitt. He recorded three tackles and allowed just two catches in the start.