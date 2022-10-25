MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era.

At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals.

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

Here are this week’s nominees:

RB CJ Donaldson

Key stats: 12 carries for 33 yards

The star freshman tailback might not have wowed in the box score, but he did wow by just suiting up for the Mountaineers. Three weeks prior, Donaldson suffered a scary injury against Texas that required him to get carted off the field.

Donaldson worked through concussion protocol and was back on the field, taking the bulk of WVU’s carries in his return.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Key stats: 5 catches for 53 yards and a TD

Ford-Wheaton again showed his talent as one of the top pass-catchers in the Big 12 as he led the Mountaineers in receiving. He also caught the team’s only touchdown of the day.

FS Aubrey Burks

Key stats: 10 total tackles, 8 solo stops, a pass breakup, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and a sack

Burks exorcised some of the demons from his Texas performance as he stood out on the WVU defense. This week, however, he was a menace in the backfield, recording two stops behind the line of scrimmage including a sack.

P Oliver Straw

Key stats: 5 punts, 233 yards, 63-yard long, 46.6-yard average

The newcomer from down under got a lot of burn on Saturday, and he sure took advantage of the extra playing time. Straw kicked the ball five times in the loss and set a career-high 233 yards, including a career-high 63-yarder as he recorded kicks over 50 yards for the first time in his career.

Straw’s performance garnered the true freshman an honor from the Big 12 as he was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week.