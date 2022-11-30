MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s season ended on a high note Saturday when the Mountaineers topped Oklahoma State in Stillwater for the first time since 2014.

QB Garrett Greene

Key stats: 47 rush yards, touchdown

Greene only played about two quarters in Stillwater, but he gave WVU enough leadership to keep the game within striking distance heading into halftime in his second career start. Unfortunately, Greene was knocked out of the game with an injury, paving the way for a new face to go under center.

QB Nicco Marchiol

Key stats: 2-for-9, 29 yds, 32 rush yards

Marchiol’s stats won’t wow anyone, but his numbers don’t define his first spin in the Big 12. The true freshman took over for Greene and picked up right where he left off, managing the offense to a win.

RB Jaylen Anderson

Key stats: 15 carries, 155 rush yards, 2 touchdowns

Anderson broke out for the Mountaineers as the team’s workhorse back for the first time, rushing for a career-high 155 yards. He scored two massive touchdowns for WVU in the second half, both of which went for over 50 yards.

LB Lee Kpogba

Key stats: 13 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles-for-loss

WVU’s mike linebacker was all over the field on Saturday with some big stops. Kpogba logged a season-high 13 tackles and had 1.5 of WVU’s four sacks in the game.

CB Malachi Ruffin

Key stats: 3 pass break-ups

Ruffin made a big recovery after a mental lapse in the first half with some of the most important plays in the game in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State went after Ruffin, throwing at him consecutive times on the Cowboys’ final offensive series. He came up strong, knocking down three passes to keep WVU in front.