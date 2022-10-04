West Virginia football took a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but there were plenty of Mountaineers that had strong showing in Austin.

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

Here are this week’s nominees:

QB JT Daniels

Key stats: 253 yards passing, one touchdown

While it wasn’t Daniels’s best college football game, he was still a steady force for the WVU offense. He threw for his second-highest yardage total in the loss and added his eighth touchdown of the season in the defeat.

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Key stats: 10 carries, 44 yards and a touchdown

Johnson made the most of a difficult situation for the WVU running back room, averaging over four yards per carry as WVU’s spell back. He also added his second straight touchdown after scoring his career first last week against Virginia Tech.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Key stats: 8 catches, 93 yards

WVU’s top receiver was a thorn in the side of the Texas defense, leading WVU in receiving after two quiet weeks in the box score. Ford-Wheaton caught for over 90 yards for the first time since week two and caught a team-high eight passes in Austin.

LB Jasir Cox

Key stats: 6 total tackles, 3 solo stops, 1 tackle-for-loss and a half-sack

One of the big names from the transfer portal for WVU’s defense, Cox had a breakout game for the Mountaineers at the bandit position. He made six tackles, the highest of his short FBS career thus far, and got in on his first sack at WVU.