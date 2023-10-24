According to statement, Patrick Morrisey says he is "engaged" on the matter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a public statement Tuesday in response to the NCAA denying WVU men’s basketball transfer guard RaeQuan Battle’s waiver for immediate eligibility.

“The recent decision to deny RaeQuan Battle’s eligibility to play basketball at West Virginia University this season raises serious legal issues that demand answers. Like many WVU fans and citizens of West Virginia, I was dismayed by this move and am hopeful it can still be fixed in time for the 2023-24 season,” Morrisey said in the statement.

“We are engaged on this matter and will be weighing in more formally in the days ahead. We want to make sure the right things happen for RaeQuan and WVU, and that any action taken is consistent with the rule of law. As the Attorney General of West Virginia, I take our antitrust authority seriously and will take all appropriate steps to ensure our laws are followed.”

West Virginia University announced Monday it is appealing the NCAA’s decision.

Morrisey is not the first Attorney General in recent weeks to respond to an NCAA ruling over a player’s eligibility.

North Carolina AG Josh Stein sent the NCAA a letter in September urging the organization to reconsider its decision regarding UNC football player Tez Walker. After initially being ruled ineligible for this season, Walker was granted permission to play, and has appeared in three games for the nationally-ranked Tar Heels.

Battle announced his intent to transfer to West Virginia in April following a two-year stint with Montana State. Battle, a 6-5 fifth year guard from Tulalip, Washington, led the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament last season, averaging 17.7 points per game. He earned All-Big Sky Conference first team honors.

West Virginia is Battle’s third school and second transfer destination. He previously played at Washington for a pair of seasons before transferring to Montana State.

Battle is regarded as one of the 10 best transfer portal steals of this offseason.