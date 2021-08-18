WATCH: Another surprise from WVU as Graeson Maleshevich earns scholarship

Neal Brown and company have done it again after surprising walk-on wide receiver Graeson Malashevich with a scholarship during fall camp.

Malashevich has been honored twice this offseason for his hard work. During the spring, the Ceredo, West Virginia native was given the Iron Mountaineer Award, which honors the program’s top performers in the strength and conditioning program. He was also given the Tommy Nickolitch Award, which goes to a walk-on who distinguishes himself through attitude and work ethic.

Well, Malashevich is no longer a candidate for next year’s award. The redshirt freshman was surprised after practice on Wednesday when his family arrived in the team room with a green folder.

“We love you,” said his dad, Billy, in front of the whole program and University president E. Gordon Gee. “We’re here to tell you, you won a scholarship.”

The clip is making the rounds on social media, and reaction has been quick. Even Malashevich’s own roommate, quarterback Jarret Doege, gave his regards on Twitter.

Malashevich did earn some playing time in 2020 primarily on special teams. He did, however, haul in a 30-yard grab in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

The former Spring Valley High School star is the second (now former) walk-on to earn a scholarship. On Monday, redshirt junior safety Malachi Ruffin got his own scholarship in a similar ceremony, when his parents video called in to the team’s meeting on the big screen to announced their son’s new status as a scholarship athlete.