WATCH: Bob Huggins previews clash with No. 18 Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The WVU Health System COVID vaccine mandate has been changed several times, but on Friday, WVU Medicine announced the required vaccination date for all of its employees.

The requirement was first announced in August 2021 with an Oct. 31 deadline, but just before the deadline, the date was pushed back to January. In December, the mandate was put on pause completely as two federal district courts issued orders that temporarily prohibited the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing its new requirement that all healthcare providers vaccinate their employees against COVID-19. But last week, the Supreme Court upheld the CMS mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for an estimated 20 million healthcare workers. Now, with the federal go-ahead on the mandate restored, the WVU Medicine vaccination date has been pushed back again.