WATCH: Brown breaks down 56-10 throttling of EKU

College football has returned in Morgantown, even under “surreal” circumstances.

In a nearly empty Milan Puskar Stadium, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers thumped Eastern Kentucky 56-10 to move to 1-0 on the year. After the game, Brown remarked that he’s “very grateful” to have an opportunity to coach his team in competitions once again.

“Just playing college football is a win, and I mean that,” Brown said. “To win and win big is a bonus.”

The head coach also broke down his team’s play in the victory, which included a number of noteworthy performances:

West Virginia’s offense logged more than 600 yards on the day, including 329 yards on the ground

Graduate transfer Tony Fields led WVU in tackles in his Mountaineer debut

Another Mountaineer newcomer, Alonzo Addae, came up with a first half interception, which Brown dubbed the play of the game

Video conference footage provided by WVU Athletics.