WATCH: Dan Stratford previews upcoming WVU men’s soccer season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game presented by Encova on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at outdoor events, the attendance allowed in Milan Puskar Stadium for the Gold-Blue Spring Game and ticket information will be announced at a later time. Information on parking, online streaming and the television broadcast also will be released at a later date.