WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews 2020 campaign

WVU women’s soccer is about to kickoff a new season, and head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said this season will be way beyond normal.

The Mountaineers open their conference-only schedule Friday at Iowa State, and then play their home opener Sept. 18 against Kansas State.

In Wednesday’s preseason video conference, Izzo-Brown detailed some of the challenges facing her team this fall, highlighted the team’s expected top performers and discussed her history-making run as the only women’s soccer head coach in WVU history.

