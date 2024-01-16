MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University women’s basketball guard JJ Quinerly spoke with the media Tuesday ahead of the Mountaineers’ matchup with Houston in Morgantown Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

Quinerly discussed the 1,000-point milestone that she reached against UCF, foul trouble, shoe game and more in an 11-minute media session.

