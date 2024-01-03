MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg spoke with media members Wednesday night following his team’s 68-53 win over Cincinnati at the WVU Coliseum.

He discussed the uncomfortable flow of the game, his team’s success on defense, another slow night on the boards and the upcoming matchup against No. 10 Texas Saturday afternoon.

