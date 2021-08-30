WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Mon Health SJMH drive through expands COVID-19 testing
PA man facing felony drug charge after I-68 stop in Monongalia County
CVS puts limit on rapid COVID-19 test purchases due to surging demand
Video
Preston County man faces 5 counts of sexual assault involving young teen girl
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Mon Health SJMH drive through expands COVID-19 testing
Top Stories
PA man facing felony drug charge after I-68 stop in Monongalia County
Preston County man faces 5 counts of sexual assault involving young teen girl
Wilson Martino Dental pushes through COVID setbacks during annual scavenger hunt
Video
Wallace VFD firefighter dies from COVID
Weather
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
Wilson Martino Dental Scavenger Hunt
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: The West Virginia Poison Center and COVID-19 Hotline
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 30, 2021 / 03:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2021 / 03:32 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State
Video
WVU baseball stadium gets new name after major gift from Wagener family
Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.30.21 Morning
#12 Mountaineers thump Duquesne for second win in three days
Video
Backyard Brawl begins home slate for WVU men’s soccer
Stratford seeking “12th man” in the stands for Monday’s Backyard Brawl clash
Video
WATCH: Get hyped, only one more week until WVU football returns!
Video
WVU wins final match of ODU Invitational
Mountaineers host Duquesne on Sunday
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 1
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Shooting at Audra State Park ruled a murder-suicide by State Police
UPDATE: Mon County Sheriff’s Department confirms I-79 closure due to truck carrying Moderna vaccine
Gallery
Preston County man faces 5 counts of sexual assault involving young teen girl
WV Gov. Justice: ‘There is no pathway out of this other than to be vaccinated’
Video
Healthcare workers protest WVU Medicine vaccine mandate
Video
WV DHHR confirms 1,141 new cases, 10 additional deaths on Monday
PA man facing felony drug charge after I-68 stop in Monongalia County
WV Gov. Justice reports significant increases in fully vaccinated residents getting COVID, being hospitalized and dying
Video
Which states are the hardest-working?
Woman charged with neglect after leaving 2 children unattended while being arrested on meth charge in Fairmont