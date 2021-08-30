WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - A Pennsylvania man is facing a felony drug charge after West Virginia State Police found drugs and a gun in his car, during a traffic stop in Interstate 68 in Monongalia County.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, state troopers pulled Lenard Palmer, 29 of Darby, Pa., over for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving erratically, on I-68, according to court documents.