WATCH: Players look ahead to Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Turnpike near Beckley has opened its new six-lane upgrade just in time for the holidays.

The $140 million Beckley Widening Project allowed the Turnpike, between mile markers 40 and 48, to open three northbound and southbound lanes.

“This is a tremendous improvement, a much-needed project that had been considered for several years. We’re very thankful for Gov. Justice's Roads to Prosperity program which made this happen for the thousands of people traveling to and through our state," said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.