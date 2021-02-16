WATCH: The 2021 WVU Baseball Special with Randy and Amanda Mazey

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 WVU baseball season, so we caught up with coach Randy Mazey in the comfort of his own home, with who could be his toughest interviewer yet — his wife, Amanda.

This campaign is one of the most anticipated during the skipper’s nine-year tenure as his Mountaineers rank as high as No. 14 in national polls, the best ranking in program history. They’ll have a mix of seasoned veterans and young talent, but this year is unique, as most freshmen on the squad will already have game experience due to the NCAA’s ruling on eligibility relief.

Randy and Amanda don’t just talk baseball, but we’ll also get an inside look at the Mazey family, and how they’ve dealt with and stayed occupied during this pandemic.

Plus, Randy gets his shot at interviewing his wife, rattling off some questions for Amanda to answer. Catch the full video above!