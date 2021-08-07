WATCH: WVU’s coordinators recap the first two days of fall camp

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
‘& Yoga’ studio holds grand opening in Morgantown
Video
Monongalia County hosts back-to-school supplies give away bash
Video
Philippi honors local legend with first ever Lurchfest
Video
Morgantown resident calls on community to get city cleaned
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
‘& Yoga’ studio holds grand opening in Morgantown
Video
Top Stories
Monongalia County hosts back-to-school supplies give away bash
Video
Philippi honors local legend with first ever Lurchfest
Video
Morgantown resident calls on community to get city cleaned
Main Street Fairmont hosts hometown market for small businesses
Video
Weather
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Olympic Trivia Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: WVU’s coordinators recap the first two days of fall camp
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 7, 2021 / 05:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2021 / 05:00 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits
WATCH: WVU’s coordinators recap the first two days of fall camp
Video
McBride signs rookie deal with New York Knicks
Neal Brown hopes for impact on defense from transfers
Video
Fall camp has begun and split-squad work is here to stay
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown opens fall camp with press conference
Video
Canada, WVU alumnae win Olympic gold after PK thriller with Sweden
Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.6.21 Morning
Lawrence, Buchanan shoot for Olympic gold with Canada women’s soccer
Video
Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.5.21 Morning
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Here’s where 5 future Olympic Games will be held
Gallery
‘Every single night I have nightmares of that place’ – Buckhannon woman shares her experience with the ‘troubled teen industry’
Video
Man charged after officers find drugs while responding to call at Buckhannon business
WATCH: WVU’s coordinators recap the first two days of fall camp
Video
WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 6
2 new anchor stores coming to Morgantown Mall
New US citizens welcomed in Randolph County
Video
Mon Health enters affiliation agreement with Minnie Hamilton Health System
Monongalia County hosts back-to-school supplies give away bash
Video