West Virginia adds two games vs. Marshall

The West Virginia University baseball team has added a pair of games against Marshall on Tuesday, March 23, in Huntington, and Wednesday, April 14, at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The in-state foes are set to meet at the Kennedy Center YMCA on March 23, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. ET. The two clubs also will battle in Morgantown, with a 6:30 p.m., first pitch slated for April 14.

Any tickets purchased for the originally-scheduled game against Marshall on March 9, which was postponed, will be valid for the rescheduled home game on April 14. Fans who have stored their tickets in their mobile wallet will need to ensure app updates are active. Additionally, single-game tickets will be available for the rescheduled contest, found at WVUGAME.com, or by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME. All tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7, as reflected on the seat map at WVUGAME.com. A limit of six (6) tickets can be purchased per account.

A limited number of WVU student tickets also will be available on game days in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark. Students are admitted free with a valid student I.D.

Fans also are reminded to check the WVU baseball social media pages for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch and also can be found on WVUGAME.com.

The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd have met 72 times, most recently in 2019. Overall, WVU leads the all-time series, 48-24. Of note, West Virginia, which has won nine of the last 10 meetings against Marshall, including seven in a row, is set to make its first appearance in Huntington since April 5, 1988.