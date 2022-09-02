WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown observes her team before the 2022 season opener against Indiana. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw with No. 11 Auburn at Auburn Soccer Complex in Auburn, Alabama, on Thursday night.

The Tigers (2-0-3, 0-0 SEC) rattled off 13 shots in the contest and placed seven of those on target, but senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey fended off their chances to save the draw. The Mountaineers (2-1-2, 0-0 Big 12) were held to just four total shots with zero on goal. Despite Auburn’s significant edge in shots, the two squads were nearly level in corner kicks, with Auburn taking a slight, 3-2 edge.

Massey’s talent was once again the story for WVU, as she notched seven saves in the contest to tie her career best, which she set last season at Texas on Oct. 21, 2021. The star keeper recorded her third shutout of the campaign, advancing her career total to 13.

Offensively, the Mountaineers couldn’t get much going, with senior midfielder/defender Maddie Moreau’s pair of blocked shots leading the team. Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran and freshman forward Emily Thompson took one shot apiece, but both went off frame.

With Thursday’s draw, the all-time series between the two teams moves to 1-1-1, while the matchup marked the first between West Virginia and Auburn since the 2002 season opener.

Of note, WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown’s oldest daughter, Sammie, is a junior on the Auburn squad, playing 16 minutes and placing one shot on goal against the Mountaineers Thursday night.

Up next, West Virginia concludes its weekend road trip with a neutral-site matchup against No. 25 Samford on Sunday, Sept. 4. The match, hosted by Auburn, is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, at Auburn Soccer Complex in Auburn, Alabama.

