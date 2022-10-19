The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its final road trip of the regular season, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now, while live stats from the contest also are available at WVUsports.com.

The matchup marks the 13th all-time meeting between West Virginia and Oklahoma State, as the Mountaineers hold a 9-3 lead in the series. In the teams’ last meeting on Oct. 28, 2021, OSU beat WVU, 2-1, in overtime. The Mountaineers went up early with a goal from Isabella Sibley, but the Cowgirls tied it in the 53rd minute, before taking the victory with a Golden Goal in overtime. West Virginia and Oklahoma State have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference in 2012. The two teams also have met twice in the Big 12 Tournament.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey ranks second in the Big 12 Conference with six shutouts on the year. Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran is second in the league in total assists (6) and assists per game (0.43). Additionally, fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster currently ranks second all-time in program history with 93 career starts. She needs two more starts to tie the program record of 95, set by Sh’Nia Gordon (2015-18).

West Virginia earned a much-needed, 3-1 win over Baylor on Oct. 16, in Morgantown. Fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla tallied one goal and one assist to help lift WVU to the victory. She assisted the Mountaineers’ first goal, scored by junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez, before scoring the second goal and eventual game-winner. Segalla’s second-half tally was off a corner kick from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran. Sophomore defender Annika Leslie completed the scoring with an insurance goal straight from a corner kick in the 82nd minute.

Colin Carmichael is in his 27th season with the Oklahoma State’s women’s soccer program and his 17th as head coach, leading the Cowgirls to a record of 228-93-46 as a head coach. Carmichael has led the Cowgirls to a pair of NCAA Elite Eight appearances and 12 NCAA Tournament berths. OSU is 10-2-3 this season and 3-1-2 in conference play, as it is coming off a 1-0 win over Iowa State on Oct. 16.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Grace Yochum leads the Cowgirls’ offense in goals (8) and points (17), while fifth-year senior defender Ally Jackson and junior wingback Alex Morris pace the team with a trio of assists apiece. In goal, freshman Jordan Nytes has started 13 matches for OSU, boasting 43 saves and a 0.878 save percentage.

