MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a three-game homestand, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set for a three-game road trip beginning on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Mountaineers travel to State College, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State.

Tipoff against the Nittany Lions is set for 4 p.m. ET, inside the Bryce Jordan Center in State College. Sunday’s contest against Penn State will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, Sunday’s game will be broadcast on B1G+. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (7-1) and Penn State (7-3, 0-2 Big 10) meet for the 32nd time on Sunday. It is the first meeting between the two teams since March 8, 1991, when PSU defeated WVU, 109-66, at Alumni Memorial Fieldhouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Nittany Lions hold a 25-6 lead in the all-time series against the Mountaineers.

Penn State enters Sunday’s contest on a three-game losing streak, dating back to Nov. 30. Last time out, PSU suffered a 67-58 defeat to No. 4/3 Indiana on Dec. 8, in State College.

The Nittany Lions are led by Makenna Marisa, who is averaging 18 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest. She is joined in double figures by Leilani Kapinus (10.7 points per game), who paces the squad in rebounds at 6.1 per game.

Additionally, Shay Ciezki is scoring just outside of double digits at 9.6 points per game.

Penn State is averaging 74.9 points per game, while shooting 44.9% from the field this season.

The Nittany Lions are led by fourth-year coach Carolyn Kieger, who is 34-59 during her tenure in State College.

WVU’s last victory over PSU came on March 8, 1989, when the Mountaineers defeated the Nittany Lions, 76-64, at Recreation Hall in State College.

Last time out, West Virginia defeated Robert Morris, 72-42, on Dec. 8, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith scored nine points in the game to reach 1,000 points in her career.

She became the 39th player to accomplish the feat in program history, including the third Mountaineer in the last three seasons to reach the career milestone at WVU, joining Kari Niblack (2019-22) and Kysre Gondrezick (2018-21).

Redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson tallied a season-high 16 points in the game to lead all scorers. Additionally, senior guard Jayla Hemingway notched 14 points in the contest and led WVU in rebounding, with a career-high 11 boards, to record the first double-double of her career.

West Virginia continues to lead the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense (48.5), steals per game (13.0), 3-point percentage defense (24.2), turnover margin (11.25) and turnovers forced per game (25.12) prior to the Penn State matchup.