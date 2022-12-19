MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 681 fans, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed eight wins by fall on its way to a 48-6 victory over Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum on Monday night.

“It was nice to see the guys get on a roll,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “It’s not so much that we are getting a lot of pins and we are winning by a lot of points. It’s more about seeing them on a roll and staying on their offense.

“Hopefully they can keep that feeling and replicate it here in two weeks against Ohio.”

Freshman Jace Schafer set the tone at 125 pounds, slipping by FSU’s Brandan Meyers to gain a takedown and then using his legs to turn Meyers over for the pin in 1:08 of the match.

Fairmont State (10-11) responded with a pin of its own at 133 pounds to tie the team score at 6-6, before WVU went on a 42-0 run to end the dual. The Mountaineers combined for 28 takedowns and 15 nearfalls throughout the event.

Freshman Jordan Titus (141), junior Sam Hillegas (149), senior Scott Joll (174), and redshirt junior Michael Wolfgram added on with four more pins, while redshirt senior Alex Hornfeck (157), junior Peyton Hall, and redshirt sophomore Austin Cooley (197) added three tech. falls towards the win.

Up next, the Mountaineers close out the year competing at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, from Dec. 29-30.

“I hope to see more of what we saw from them tonight,” Flynn explained. “I want to see our guys improve and keep working on their bodies, making sure their weight management is there and becoming professionals.”

Match Results

125: Jace Schafer (WVU) won by fall over Brandon Myers (FSU), [T – 1:08]

133: Austin Brett (FSU) won by fall over Colton Drousias (WVU), [T – .34]

141: Jordan Titus (WVU) won by fall over Caleb Eberhart (FSU), [T – 3:35]

149: No. 21 Sam Hillegas (WVU) won by fall over Addison Courtney (FSU) [T – .40)

157: Alex Hornfeck (WVU) tech. fall over Kolton Parsons (FSU), 16-0 [T – 1:58]

165: No. 5 Peyton Hall (WVU) tech. fall over Jude Childers (FSU), 19-3 [T – 4:40]

174: Scott Joll (WVU) won by fall over Evan Thompson (FSU), [T – 2:06]

184: HM Anthony Carman (WVU) dec. Austin Gibson (FSU), 8-2

197: HM Austin Cooley (WVU) tech. fall over Aydan Edwards (FSU), 22-7 [T – 5:20]

HWT: No. 21 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) won by fall over Mason Atkinson (FSU), [T -2:29]

Extra Matches

133: Colton Drousias (WVU) won by fall over Jasup Spragg (FSU), [T – 2:24]

141: Michael Dolan (WVU) tech. fall over Mikey Jones (FSU), 16-0 [T – 2:45]

197: Nathan Wickersham (WVU) won by fall over Chase Blaney (FSU), [T – 1:38]

HWT: Leo Muzika (WV) won by fall over Thomas Graden (FSU), [T – 1:16]

*Rankings according to FloWrestling