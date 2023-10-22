MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team prepares for its regular-season finale when it welcomes Cincinnati to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Monday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Monday’s contest is a Dollar Day, with tickets and select concessions available for $1. It’s also Senior Night, and the Mountaineers will honor seniors Mackenzie Aunkst, Jaydah Bedoya, Kayza Massey, Maya McCutcheon, Maddie Moreau, Lisa Schöppl and Julianne Vallerand prior to the match.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell will have the call of Monday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

In its final road match of the regular season, West Virginia earned a 1-0 win at Kansas on Oct. 15, in Lawrence, Kan. Junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran scored in the 56th minute to lift the Mountaineers to their fourth straight win. A native of Wichita, Kan., Heredia-Beltran tallied her second goal of the year, while the game winner was the fourth of her career.

West Virginia outshot Kansas, 12-9, including 6-2 in shots on frame and 3-2 in corner kicks. Kayza Massey and the Mountaineer defense earned their fourth shutout in the last five matches, including ninth of the season. Massey collected two saves, as the back line held KU to just a pair of shots on frame.

Monday’s contest marks the third meeting all-time between West Virginia and Cincinnati, as the Mountaineers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The former Big East foes and now-Big 12 Conference opponents are set to square off for the first time since 2010, while it also will mark the two teams’ first match as members of the Big 12. WVU and Cincinnati met for the first time in 2007, with the Mountaineers earning a 2-0 victory in Morgantown on Oct. 7. In the most recent meeting, WVU tallied a 4-0 win in Cincinnati on Oct. 1.

Sophomore forward Taylor White leads the team with nine goals and 20 points this season, while Heredia-Beltran holds the team lead in assists (6) and shots (34).

Erica Demers is in her first season as the head coach at Cincinnati, leading the Bearcats to a 3-7-6 overall record so far this year. In its inaugural campaign in the Big 12, UC is 2-3-4 in league play and is coming off a 1-0 loss to fellow conference newcomer UCF on Oct. 15. Ellie Flower and Megan Smith co-lead the squad in goals (3), points (7) and shots (21), while keeper Anna Rexford has tallied 59 saves on the year.