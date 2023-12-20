MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed the Almost Heaven LC Open on Dec. 19, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Along with West Virginia, the following teams competed at the meet, Duquesne, Florida Tech, Fresno State, Harvard (men’s swimming only), James Madison, Kenyon, Savannah College of A & D, Stanford, Tulane, Alabama, Findlay, Indianapolis, Xavier and Yale.

“I thought the meet went really well,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “We had a lot of our best long course times, and it was a valuable experience for the team.”

The meet began with the 800-meter freestyle events on Dec. 16. Freshman Trevor Hudson finished with an 8:43.47 in the men’s event and freshman Alyssa Martel finished with a 9:33.71 in the women’s event.

In the women’s 400-meter freestyle, three Mountaineers finished in the top four. Freshman Madeline Smutny placed first (4:27.20), junior Miranda Kirtley placed third (4:32.31) and Martel placed fourth (4:38.53).

Sophomore Mia Cheatwood placed second in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:10.64) and third in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:36.60).

Senior William Mullen placed first in the men’s 400-meter freestyle (4:05.35).

In the men’s 200-meter individual medley, senior Danny Berlitz led the way, placing first with a final time of (2:04.47). Berlitz also finished in first place in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:17.40). Senior Roanoke Shirk finished with a 1:55.15 in the men’s 200-meter freestyle to finish in first place.

In the men’s 100-meter freestyle event, Shirk finished in third place with a final time of 51.16 and junior Conner McBeth placed fifth with a final time of 51.48.

Two Mountaineers finished in the top three during the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle event. Mullen finished in first place (16:20.01) and Hudson finished in third place (16:59.38).

To see the full results from the meet, click here.

West Virginia returns to the pool to play host to Pittsburgh on Jan. 13. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.