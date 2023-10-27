The West Virginia University volleyball team (9-15, 2-9 Big 12) was swept by the Jayhawks at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawerence, Kansas on Friday night. Kansas took the match in three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-17.

Sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller lead the Mountaineers with 11 kills and a service ace. Junior outside hitter Hailey Green added nine kills, followed by freshmen middle blocker’s Emma Beretich and Maddy McGath with four each.

Redshirt senior Lauren DeLo contributed 26 of West Virginia’s 28 assists. The Mountaineers combined for three service aces and six total blocks.

Kansas struck first in the match, followed by a kill from McGath to knot the score at one. Miller found an opening for a kill, making the score 5-5. A 4-0 run would give the Jayhawks the 15-12 lead at the halfway point, and the advantage throughout the rest of the set. A late 4-0 run effort by the Mountaineers looked hopeful at the Kansas set point, before KU would close out the first, 25-18.

The second set was tied early once again after a kill from DeLo, 1-1. A 4-0 run from Kansas forced a West Virginia timeout, as KU took the 9-5 lead. A late kill from freshman right side Emma Winter and a service ace from Green would let the Mountaineers trail by only two points, 22-20. Green would strike last for West Virginia in the second, as KU would push ahead to take the set, 25-22.

The Jayhawks started off the third and final set hot, leading 2-0. Two kills from Green and a service ace from freshman outside hitter Sarah Gooch gave West Virginia the lead, 3-2 for the first time in the match. Kansas responded with a 7-1 run, taking the 10-4 lead. A kill from McGath let West Virginia to only trail by five points, 15-10 at the halfway point. Beterich chipped in two kills, to make the score, 18-13. Kansas stormed off after a West Virginia timeout, taking the final set 25-17.

The Mountaineers return home to the WVU Coliseum to host Texas for a pair of matches on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3. Thursday’s match is slated for 6 p.m. ET, followed by Friday’s match at 5 p.m. Join the Mountaineers for Aloha from the Coliseum, with the first 200 fans receiving a lei. Friday’s match features a Gold Rush, fans are encouraged to wear gold and will receive a Gold Rush poster. Fans who bring a canned food item to Friday’s will receive $3 admission in support of the RACK.