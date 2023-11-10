MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (9-19, 2-13 Big 12) dropped a five-set match to Texas Tech on Friday evening at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The Red Raiders took the match with scores of, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 23-25 and 15-12.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green and sophomore outside hitter led the floor in kills, collecting 18 apiece. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo notched her third-highest output this season with 51 assists. Fifth year libero Camilla Covas led West Virginia in digs and service aces, with 21 and three, respectively.

Defensively, freshman middle blocker collected six of West Virginia’s 11 total blocks. The Mountaineers combined for 71 digs, compared to Tech’s 64.

West Virginia trailed early, 4-0, in the first set. A kill from Miller, paired with two TTU errors, would let the Mountaineers trail by one, 13-12. The Red Raiders responded with a 5-0 run, advancing their 20-13 lead. Texas Tech would yet again storm off with four straight points, taking the first set, 25-16.

Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson tied the second, 1-1, at the start. With points being traded from both sides of the court, the match was tied five separate times before a Tech breakaway for the 9-6 lead. West Virginia knotted it at 10, thanks to kills from Miller, freshman middle blocker Emma Beretich and a TTU error. The Mountaineers steamed ahead with a 4-0 run, taking the 21-18 lead. Tech added their own 4-0 run, to secure the second set, 25-23.

The Mountaineers came alive in the third set, taking an early 4-0 lead over the Red Raiders. A pair of kills from Miller at the halfway point let West lead by as many as five points, 15-10. Both teams battled for the advantage, before West Virginia went on to win the third, 26-24.

West Virginia looked for its moment, as TTU led 8-4 in the fourth set. The moment came after a 4-0 run from the Mountaineers to tie it at eight. A pair of kills from Green and two Tech errors gave West Virginia the 20-17 lead. Beretich silenced the Red Raider offense with a kill, followed by a kill from Miller to seal the fourth, 25-23, for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers led off strong in the fifth, going off on a 5-0 run to dominate over Texas Tech, 10-3. The Red Raiders responded with a 10-1 run, taking the fifth and final set, 15-12.

Next up, West Virginia travels to Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 18, to face off against Baylor. Saturday’s match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.