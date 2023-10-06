The West Virginia University volleyball team (7-10) fell in three sets, 25-14, 25-16 and 25-20 to No. 21 Houston on Friday night at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with 11 kills, followed by junior hitter Hailey Green and sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson with eight apiece. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo collected 25 assists, while sophomore defensive specialist Samiha Foster added seven digs.

West Virginia totaled five blocks, with freshman middle blocker Emma Beretich collecting three.

The Cougars started off set one with a five-point scoring run, taking the early 7-1 lead. West Virginia stayed alive with two kills from Green and Jackson, before the Cougars stormed off to close the first set, 25-14.

Miller came alive early in the second, tying the score at three apiece. The Cougars proceeded with a 4-0 scoring run, taking the 8-3 lead. West Virginia benefited from two Houston errors, bringing the score to a three-point differential. A pair of kills from Miller slowed the Red and White to a 20-13 score, followed by three straight points from the Cougars for a 25-16 set two win.

The third set was a battle from both sides of the court, with the score being tied nine separate times and the lead changing five times. Foster accounted for the first service ace of the third, giving West Virginia the lead for the first time in the match. A pair of kills and a service ace by Miller boosted the Mountaineers to only trail by one at 15-14. The Cougars shut down West Virginia’s efforts by a trio of kills, taking the third and final set, 25-20.

West Virginia wraps up the weekend series against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Fertitta Center. First serve is set for 4 p.m. ET.