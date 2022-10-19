The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas in four sets to conclude a two-match homestand at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell earned her third triple-double of the campaign, tallying 18 kills, 19 assists and 14 digs. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native’s 18 kills were good enough to lead the match.

Freshman middle blocker Tierney Jackson recorded a collegiate-best 11 kills and 13 points on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers (7-13, 0-7 Big 12) took the first set against the Jayhawks (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) before falling in set four.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller finished the match with 11 kills and seven digs. Junior libero Skye Stokes led WVU with 15 digs.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 57 kills and 62 digs to lead the match.

The squad returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 22, when it travels to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns at Gregory Gymnasium. First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Live streaming and live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.

