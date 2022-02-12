NaLyssa Smith showed off why she might be the top pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Saturday as she scored a season-high 30 points for Baylor against West Virginia, leading the Lady Bears to a 75-57 victory over the Mountaineers in Waco, Texas.

WVU took its first sweep of the season to Baylor with the loss, but it kept the game close for the first three quarters. In fact, the Mountaineers led for much of the second quarter, and a layup at the buzzer from Blessing Ejiofor kept them within a point at the half.

Smith turned on the jets in the fourth quarter, however, helping the Lady Bears to pull away. She scored 12 of her points in the final period as she made all four field goals and all three free throws. Smith also finished the contest with 12 rebounds for her 16th double-double of the season.

Guard Madisen Smith was the steady leader for WVU, also notching a double-double as she scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She was two assists away from a triple-double and added a steal.

She led the Mountaineers in shot attempts with 19 on the night and made six, including three from behind the three-point arc.

As a team, WVU finished with a 32.4-percent make rate from the field, which was hampered by a dry spell in the third quarter. The Mountaineers missed nine straight shots over a four-minute span, forcing them to relinquish the lead as the Lady Bears took a 10-1 run.

Baylor’s 12-1 run in the fourth quarter, though, is what sealed the game for the Lady Bears. WVU again went several minutes without a field goal, making six throughout the final period. Baylor made 11-of-17 in the fourth quarter.

Ball security was an issue for West Virginia once again, and the Lady Bears took advantage. Baylor generated 12 points off of WVU’s 17 turnovers, nine of which came in the second half.

Baylor only lost possession eight times all game.

Queen Egbo also added a double-double for Baylor, notching 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Lewis added 18 points and six assists.

Kari Niblack and JJ Quinerly combined for 17 points for West Virginia, while Niblack grabbed seven rebounds. Esmery Martinez struggled on offense, adding six points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

WVU’s loss drops the Mountaineers to a .500 record on the season as its losing streak extends to three games, the squad’s longest of the season so far. Baylor improves to 19-5 on the saeson and 9-3 in the Big 12, which is good for second place in the league. WVU’s 4-8 league mark puts the Mountanieers in seventh.

WVU next hits the court on Tuesday when it looks to get revenge on Kansas at 8 p.m. ET.