MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (9-21, 2-15 Big 12) fell in three sets to No. 16 BYU on Wednesday night. The Cougars took the match with scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-5.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green collected 12 kills to lead the Mountaineers, followed by sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson with seven. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo collected 23 of West Virginia’s 26 total assists.

Defensively, freshman middle blocker Emma Beretich added four total blocks and fifth year libero Camilla Covas dished out 11 digs.

Beretich added the first kill of the match for West Virginia, as the Mountaineers trailed, 3-1. A kill from Jackson knotted the score at 12, as both sides exchanged points up until BYU took the 21-20 lead. A pair of kills from Green would slow the Cougar’s offense, as they led 24-22 at the BYU set point. The Cougars went on to take the first set, 25-22.

BYU kicked off the second set with back-to-back kills, silenced by a kill from Green as WVU trailed, 2-1. A pair of points courtesy of a BYU error and a kill from sophomore outside hitter Bailley Miller let West Virginia trail, 19-15. A 4-0 run at the Cougars’ set point gave West Virginia a much-needed spark, before BYU sealed the second set, 25-20.

The third set started off with another kill from Beretich, as the score was tied at one apiece. A 15-0 run from the Cougars shut West Virginia down, as it trail 18-3. Green added the last point of the match for the Mountaineers, before BYU captured the third and final set, 25-5.

West Virginia concludes the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Oklahoma inside the McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma. Saturday’s match is slated for 2 p.m. ET.