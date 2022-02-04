West Virginia gymnastics’ meet at Arkansas canceled

The WVU gymnastics team celebrates during a meet in 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s meet at No. 13 Arkansas, set for Friday, Feb. 4, has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions.
 
The meet between West Virginia and the Razorbacks will not be made up this season.
 
West Virginia now travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for a quad meet at Pitt on Sunday, Feb. 6. WVU will be joined by NC State and Alaska Anchorage at Pitt, as the meet is set for 2 p.m., inside Fitzgerald Field House.
 
