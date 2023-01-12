MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University gymnastics team is set to open its home slate with a tri meet on Friday, Jan. 13, as it welcomes Kent State and Maryland to Morgantown. Action inside the WVU Coliseum is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Friday’s home opener is the Mountaineers’ first-ever 80’s Night, featuring 80s-themed music and videos throughout the meet. Fans also can pick up a WVU gymnastics clear fanny pack and a special 80’s poster while supplies last.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on meet day.

Michael Minnich and Kaylyn Millick will have the call of Friday night’s meet on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

WVU will meet the Golden Flashes for the 32nd time in program history on Friday, as the Mountaineers own a 23-9 advantage in the all-time. The two teams last met on Jan. 27, 2019, with West Virginia capturing a 194.925-194.45 victory in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers will meet Maryland for the 59th time in program history, as WVU holds a 40-18-1 all-time series advantage. The two teams last met on Feb. 18, 2018, with the Mountaineers taking a 196.225-195.825 victory over the Terrapins at the WVU Coliseum.

Both Maryland and Kent State open their 2023 campaigns on Friday in Morgantown on Friday.

In this week’s Road to Nationals rankings, WVU debuted at No. 15 on floor exercise after posting a 49.200 on the event in its season opener at Florida on Jan. 6. The Mountaineers have been ranked inside the top 25 on floor for 20 consecutive weeks, dating back to Jan. 25, 2021. Overall, West Virginia sits at No. 29 nationally after earning a 194.925 team score in last week’s season opener. Elsewhere, WVU sits No. 33 on bars (48.500) and beam (48.500), as well as No. 34 on vault (49.725).

Last week, the Mountaineers placed second in its season-opening quad meet at Florida with Ball State and Lindenwood in Gainesville, Florida, on Jan. 6. The squad posted a total score of 194.925 to top Ball State (194.100) and Lindenwood (193.125), while the host Gators claimed the top spot with a 197.750. The Mountaineers posted its best team score of the meet on floor exercise with a 49.2. Seniors Emily Holmes-Hackerd, Abbie Pierson and Kianna Yancey led the way with three straight scores of 9.85.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.