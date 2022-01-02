West Virginia legends named to Southern Conference 100th Anniversary teams

FILE – Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his Hall of Fame bust during the halftime show of an NFL football game between the Giants and the Denver Broncos on Sept. 15, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. Huff, the hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the Giants reach six NFL title games from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s and later became a popular player and announcer in Washington, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. He was 87. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun File)

Jerry West and Sam Huff among those honored by the Southern Conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From 1950 to 1968, West Virginia University sports programs competed in the Southern Conference.

Established in 1921, the Southern Conference is the fifth-oldest major college athletic conference in the country. Plenty of the most notable athletic departments in the NCAA once called it home.

With the conference turning 100 years old last year, the Southern Conference recently named 100th Anniversary Teams in each sport.

Among the athletes honored, were some of the best to ever walk through the halls, or step foot on the court or field, at West Virginia.

On the SoCon 100th Anniversary men’s basketball team are three of the greatest players in WVU history: Jerry West, Rod “Hot Rod” Hundley, and Rod Thorn.

All three are in the SoCon Hall of Fame. All three were All-Americans at WVU. And all three were named SoCon Male Athlete of the Year at least once during their collegiate careers.

Joining West, Hundley and Thorn from West Virginia on the 100th Anniversary Team were Ron Williams and Mark Workman.

A trio of former Mountaineer football players were named to the Southern Conference’s 100th Anniversary Team. They, too, happen to be some of the best to ever suit up in the Old Gold and Blue.

College Football Hall of Famer, Sam Huff, is one of them. He was inducted into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame in 2009. Fellow CFB Hall of Famer, Bruce Bosley, is also on the list. And three-time First-Team All-SoCon selection, Freddy Wyant, made the conference’s anniversary team, as well.

A foursome of All-American rifle members were honored by the Southern Conference. Among that group of four was John Writer, who was an NCAA champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time First-Team All-SoCon selection.

Also honored was four-time SoCon wrestling champion, Bobby Perry, who was the best wrestler in his weight class in the conference each year from 1952-1955.

Click here for the complete Southern Conference 100th Anniversary Team members.

Below is the full list of former Mountaineers who were honored by the Southern Conference.

Basketball (M) — Jerry West, Rod Hundley, Rod Thorn, Ron Williams, Mark Workman

Cross Country (M) — Russell Thoburn, Don Sweeney

Football — Bruce Bosley, Sam Huff, Freddy Wyant

Rifle (M) — Dan Bahrman, Andy Holoubek, Bruce Meredith, John Writer

Track & Field (M) — Dave Tork

Wrestling — Gil McSpadden, Bobby Perry