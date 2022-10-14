The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team gets set for a two-match road trip this weekend, as the Mountaineers are set to compete against No. 2 Air Force and No. 19 UTEP from Oct. 15-16, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Mountaineers (2-0, 2-0 GARC) are set to shoot a pair of tri-matches against UTEP and Air Force on both Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, both matches are set to begin at 11 a.m. ET and will be held at the Air Force Academy Rifle Range in Colorado Springs.

A live scorecard for this weekend’s match can be found at ncaarifle.org. Additionally, live targets will be available online, courtesy of MegaLink.

WVU will be without senior Mary Tucker, junior Tal Engler and sophomore Natalie Perrin this weekend, as the trio competes at the 2022 International Shooting Sports Federation’s World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, from Oct. 12-25.

West Virginia and UTEP are set to meet for the first time this weekend. Meanwhile, WVU is 20-0 in the all-time series against Air Force, with the first meeting coming in 1974.

Last season, the Mountaineers defeated the Falcons, 4724-4703, on Nov. 14, 2021, in Morgantown.

WVU is coming off a 4723-4696 win over then-No. 5 Ole Miss on Oct. 8, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The Mountaineers bested the Rebels in smallbore, 2340-2326, and air rifle, 2383-2370, in the match, and Tucker once again led all shooters on all three leaderboards, with scores of 594 in smallbore and 599 in air rifle (1193 combined).

As a team, West Virginia ranks No. 3 nationally in smallbore average (2338.5) and No. 4 in aggregate average (4717.5) and air rifle average (2379).