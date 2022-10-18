The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 28 in the 2022 Week Five Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week.

This is the first time WVU has been ranked No. 28 in the National Coaches’ poll since week seven in 2021.

The Mountaineers are looking to continue their good form, as they finished second at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Oct. 2 and were victorious at the Penn State National Open on Oct. 14.

NC State garnered all 11 first-place votes to remain on top of the nation. The Wolfpack is followed by New Mexico. Big 12 conference foe Oklahoma State sits third, while Northern Arizona University and BYU round out the top five.

In 2021, West Virginia spent two weeks in the rankings before finishing at No. 21. The Mountaineers have made at least one appearance in the national rankings in 16 of the last 18 seasons.

Live in Lou Cross Country Classic winners Furman come in at No. 27.