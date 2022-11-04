WVU libero Skye Stokes prepares to serve against Iowa State in 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma to the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 5.

First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com.

Sunday marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-16, 0-10 Big 12) and Sooners (12-10, 2-8 Big 12). West Virginia has taken three of the last four matches against Oklahoma, dating back to Nov. 20, 2020.

WVU is coming off a match against then-ranked No. 13 Baylor on Oct. 30, where freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the squad in kills (8) and added five digs to round out the match.

Junior libero Skye Stokes led the team in digs (8) and leads the squad for the season in digs (306) and service aces (24). Stokes also holds the 2022 Big 12 Conference single-match digs season-high with 36.

Additionally, redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (565) and is second in service aces (22). Gibson also ranks eighth in the conference in assists per set (6.64).

Of note, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.70) and third in opponent assists per set (10.92). Also, Stokes sits fifth in the Big 12 with 3.97 digs per set and seventh in service aces with 0.31 per set.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.