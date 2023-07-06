The Big 12 Conference released its 2023 football media preseason poll on Thursday. Texas has been picked to win the conference title this year after receiving 41 of the possible 67 first-place votes.

West Virginia is picked to finish in last place. The Mountaineers finished ninth out of 10 teams in last year’s standings. WVU has never finished lower than a tie for seventh place since joining the league in 2012.

UCF, picked to finish eighth in the league standings, has the highest projected finish of any of the four first-year member programs. BYU was picked to finish 11th, Houston 12th, and Cincinnati 13th.

Last year’s Big 12 champion TCU is picked to finish fifth but received three first-place votes.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Texas (41), 886

2. Kansas State (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Tech (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. Oklahoma State (1), 470

8. UCF, 463

9. Kansas, 461

10. Iowa State, 334

11. BYU, 318

12. Houston, 215

13. Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129