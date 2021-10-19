West Virginia women’s basketball ranks No. 19 in AP Preseason Poll

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Tanner Cain, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team checked in at No. 19 in the Associated Press (AP) Preseason Poll, announced Wednesday.

This year’s preseason ranking is WVU’s first since Oct. 22, 2017, when the Mountaineers were voted No. 19 to begin the 2017-18 campaign. West Virginia would climb as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll that season.

West Virginia received 192 points to rank No. 19 in the preliminary poll. The Mountaineers ranked as high as No. 17 in last year’s AP rankings.

South Carolina was voted as this year’s preseason No. 1 and received 14 first-place votes. Following behind the Gamecocks is No. 2 Connecticut, who received 10 first-place tallies. No. 3 Stanford, the 2020-21 NCAA Champion, received the other five first-place votes, while No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 NC State rounded out the preseason top five.

West Virginia is one of four Big 12 Conference teams featured in the opening AP Poll. Baylor was the highest-ranked league team, coming in at No. 7 with 522 points. Iowa State checked in at No. 12 after receiving 376 points, while Texas followed behind WVU at No. 25, with 79 points.

West Virginia officially opens the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when the team welcomes Saint Francis (Pa.) to Morgantown for the season opener. Prior to that, WVU will host an exhibition against WVU Tech at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 28.

